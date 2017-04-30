Florida Teacher Calls Ag Students “Murderers”

A Florida teacher is on the verge of losing his job after bullying and harassing FFA students that were raising livestock to be sold for slaughter. An Associated Press article says Thomas Allison, Jr., who teaches middle school at the Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks, has been placed on unpaid leave.

A Marion County School District letter documenting the case notes that he called students who are raising livestock “murderers.” Superintendent of Schools Heidi Maier has written a recommendation of termination. The recommendation states that Allison, “has engaged in a repeated, egregious pattern of mistreating, ridiculing, insulting, intimidating, embarrassing bullying and abusing FFA students, crushing their dreams and causing them to feel that they must discontinue FFA activities to enjoy a peaceful school environment.”

A local newspaper reported that Allison is accused of harassing the FFA group’s teacher/adviser, as well as encouraging his honors science students to harass FFA members. A direct investigation says Allison is on a mission to eradicate the animal agriculture program because of his animal rights beliefs. Allison adds that he won’t stop speaking up against animal agriculture and will fight for his job at an upcoming hearing before the school board.