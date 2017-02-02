Florida Representative Drafts Legislation to Abolish EPA

A U.S. Representative from Florida emailed details to other lawmakers this week regarding a draft bill to “completely abolish” the Environmental Protection Agency. Florida Republican Matt Gaetz (gates) sent the email to potential co-sponsors of the bill that will shut down the EPA by the end of next year.

The email was obtained by the Huffington Post and tells potential co-sponsors: “It is time to take back our legislative power from the EPA and abolish it permanently.” While transition officials with the Donald Trump administration are signaling massive budget and employee cuts to the agency, Gaetz says Americans are “drowning in rules and regulations” from the EPA and says the agency needs “eliminating.”

The legislation would turn over responsibilities held by the EPA to state and local government partners.The bill, however, is not seen as a serious threat to the EPA.