Fischer Meets with U.S. Trade Representative Nominee Robert Lighthizer

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a member of the Senate Commerce Committee, today released the following statement after meeting with Robert Lighthizer, President Trump’s nominee for U.S. Trade Representative:

“During our productive conversation today, Mr. Lighthizer said that he is committed to ensuring any future U.S. trade deals or renegotiations will not harm Nebraska agriculture. He also shared one of his main objectives, if confirmed as U.S. Trade Representative: opening new markets for agriculture producers. I was pleased to hear he intends to be an advocate for the many families in our state who work hard to feed a growing and hungry world.”

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, in 2016, Nebraska was the highest selling beef exporter with more than one billion dollars in exports. In 2015, Nebraska’s $6.4 billion in agricultural exports translated into $7.8 billion in additional economic activity.