FieldNET® by Lindsay Introduces New Irrigation Management Tool

Officials today announced the launch of FieldNET Advisor, a new tool from FieldNET by Lindsay. FieldNET Advisor uses patented technology to deliver growers the information they need to make faster, better-informed irrigation decisions.

“FieldNET Advisor is a game-changer for growers and the irrigation industry,” said Brian Magnusson, vice president of technology products at Lindsay Corporation. “This innovative solution uses FieldNET’s industry-leading remote irrigation management platform to drastically simplify and automate the use of proven irrigation scheduling methods, which are backed by more than 40 years of research, to help growers decide precisely when, where and how much to irrigate.”

Magnusson said FieldNET Advisor provides growers with continuously updated, science-based irrigation recommendations that are customized for each field. After entering the field’s crop type, hybrids and planting dates, FieldNET Advisor will:

Track the available soil water throughout the field by combining a soil map of the field, proprietary dynamic crop canopy and root growth models, the most accurate hyper-local weather data available powered by DTN/The Progressive Farmer, and the applied irrigation history.

Create a high-resolution map showing the amount of water available to the crop across the entire field.

Forecast the crop’s future water needs and predict when and where, without additional irrigation, the yield will begin to decline due to water stress. It also calculates the amount of yield that would be lost due to the stress, which varies based on the crop’s development stage and the severity of the stress.

Automatically generate variable rate irrigation (VRI) prescriptions, which are continuously updated to account for actual and forecasted weather, changing crop water requirements, and as-applied irrigation.

Integrate into FieldNET’s powerful remote monitoring and control platform, giving growers the ability to immediately put their irrigation decisions into action and monitor their progress.

“This incredibly powerful new tool takes the hassle out of irrigation and helps growers better optimize their irrigation management” Magnusson said. “FieldNET Advisor gives growers information that’s based on years of proven crop research to help them make better-informed decisions about when to run their irrigation systems and how much water to apply – helping improve yields while reducing overwatering and the related input costs and nutrient losses.”

Magnusson added that for growers who already have FieldNET remote monitoring and control equipment installed on their pivots, FieldNET Advisor requires no additional hardware or sensors.

For more information about FieldNET Advisor, talk to your local Zimmatic dealer or visit www.fieldnetadvisor.com.