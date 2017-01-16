Farmers and Ranchers Cow/Calf College at USMARC January 31

The annual Farmers and Ranchers Cow/Calf College “Partners in Progress – Beef Seminar” will be held at the U.S. Meat Animal Research Center and Great Plains Veterinary Education Center near Clay Center on January 31, 2017 with registration, coffee and donuts starting at 9:00 a.m. The program will run from 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. This program is sponsored by Nebraska Extension’s Farmers and Ranchers College and will feature several outstanding speakers discussing issues and management strategies that can affect the profitability of all beef producers. There is no cost for the event and the public is invited. It does include a noon meal, which means that early registration is necessary to reserve materials and a meal.

The “Cow/Calf College” will begin at 9:35 a.m. with a welcome by Dr. John Pollak, Director of USMARC and Dr. Dale Grotelueschen, Director of the Great Plains Veterinary Education Center. Mary Drewnoski, Nebraska Extension Specialist and Chad Engle, USMARC Livestock Operations Manager, will kick off the seminar with “Annual Forage Systems – A Pasture Alternative.” They will offer strategies for utilizing cover crops and other forages. Kate Brooks with UNL’s Department of Agricultural Economics will present an update on the “Cattle Market”. Kate will share latest trends with beef marketing to make a profit.

Lunch is provided and will be handled with a rotation system during two noon sessions featuring split sessions on: “Management Tips and Strategies” from a local producer and the 2015 Leopold Conservation Winner, Brian Shaw.

The afternoon session will start with Aaron Berger, Nebraska Extension Educator on “Strategic Ranch Management during an Economic Downturn”. With lower prices, it is imperative for producers to have a plan in place and follow through with it in order to remain viable in today’s rapidly changing global markets.

Dr. Kip Lukasiewicz, Sandhills Cattle Consultants Inc., will lead you through “The Veterinary Feed Directive Update”. Back from last year, Dr. Kip is sure to entertain you while being right on target to address some of critical health issues that face beef producers. For our beef producers Dr. Kip will also inform participants how to comply with the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) as well as other feed and vaccine protocols.

All presenters will then join pull everything together, give their final thoughts and considerations and provide a coffee-shop style panel discussion during which cattlemen can ask questions and get answers on questions that came to them during the day’s sessions. A chance for door prizes will be awarded to those that stay for the entire event.

Please pre-register by January 24th, to the Nebraska Extension Office in Fillmore County or call (402) 759-3712 to insure a seat and lunch. Walk-ins are accepted, but may not get a lunch. You may also complete your registration online on http://fillmore.unl.edu by going to the agricultural page and clicking on the “registration link” or by contacting us at: (402) 759-3712 or brandy.vandewalle@unl.edu Remember, your contact information is required to be on the U.S. MARC property, so pre-registration is helpful!