Farmer Nominations to Grant Programs Help Drive Students in Science and Math

The number of jobs with an emphasis in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years, according to the National Science and Math Initiative. To help K-12 educators enhance their STEM curriculum, the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, will once again provide farmers with the opportunity to nominate their local public schools for opportunities to receive $10,000 and $25,000 grants.

Former grant-winning schools, such as Early County Elementary School in Blakely, Georgia, indicate the program stimulates school budgets for STEM education, as well as students’ level of interest in science and math.

In 2016, Early County Elementary School used the $10,000 grant they received from the Grow Rural Education program to expand the school’s science curriculum by building a hoop house, allowing students to apply classroom lessons about the ecosystem and plant lifecycles to the fruits and vegetables they harvest.

“The Grow Rural Education grant has had an impact throughout our entire school district. After our elementary school students harvest their crops, we provide the food to our high school culinary arts program,” said Early County Elementary School teacher Tim Spooner. “This allows high school students to learn their craft and then give a portion of that food to our area’s most needy residents.”

In 2017, the Grow Rural Education program will award approximately $2.3 million to deserving schools. Since the program began in 2011, it has awarded more than $11 million to schools in rural communities across the United States.

To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers in eligible counties must nominate an eligible rural public school district to compete for a merit-based grant of either $10,000 or $25,000. Farmers can nominate their school district from January 1 to April 1, 2017.

After the school district receives a nomination, the Monsanto Fund will notify the district and encourage administrators and teachers to design a grant that enhances STEM education in their district.

Nominated school districts have until April 15, 2017, to submit a grant application describing their project. An advisory council composed of farmer leaders then reviews finalist applications and selects the winning school districts.

“The Grow Rural Education program provides farmers with a way to give back and sets students up for success in their local communities,” said Al Mitchell, Monsanto Fund president. “We have heard from many school districts that the projects they implement excite their students and, in many instances, have resulted in improved test scores.”

To nominate a local school district for one of the Grow Rural Education grants, as well as a complete list of program rules and eligibility information, farmers can go to GrowRuralEducation.com. Additionally, more information about the program can be found at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.

About America’s Farmers

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern US Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com .

About the Monsanto Fund

The Monsanto Fund, the philanthropic arm of Monsanto Company, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening the communities where farmers and Monsanto Company employees live and work. Visit the Monsanto Fund at www.monsantofund.org.