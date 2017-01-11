Farm Service Agency Offers Text Alerts

Whether producers are in the field, on a tractor or even on horseback, this service enables FSA customers and stakeholders to receive notifications while on the go. Subscribers will receive text messages regarding important program deadlines, reporting requirements, outreach events and updates.

Self-subscribe to the text message alerts service by texting kscounty name (example: ksriley) to FSANOW (372669). Expect to receive no more than two text messages from each FSA office per month, on average. Subscribing to your county office automatically subscribes you to state and national alerts as well. Standard text messaging rates apply. Contact your wireless carrier for details associated with your particular data plan. Participants may unsubscribe at any time.