Farm Bureau Kicks-Off Centennial Celebration With New Sculpture

Excitement was in the air as the Nebraska Farm Bureau 100 year celebration kicked off in grand style in Lincoln last night.

A sculpture was commissioned to honor the event. Renowned Nebraska sculptor Sondra L. Johnson of Cambridge, along with Meghn Schafer of the Farm Bureau Foundation, unveiled the cast bronze bas-relief sculpture she created to mark the centennial.

Several dignitaries were at the unveiling including Gov. Pete Ricketts, former Sen. Mike Johanns, former Gov. Dave Heineman.

The Sculpture is included in the cornerstone campaign “Celebrating our past, building our future.”