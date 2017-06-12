Extension to Host Weed Management, Cover Crops Field Day

Growers, crop consultants and educators are encouraged to attend Nebraska Extension’s Weed Management and Cover Crops Field Day from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 28 at the South Central Agricultural Laboratory near Clay Center.

The field day will include demonstrations of of herbicides for weed control in corn, popcorn and soybean as well as a view of ongoing cover crop research. An early morning demonstration will focus on weed control in soybeans followed by a demonstration of projects for weed control in corn, popcorn and sorghum. Onsite demonstration of cover crop research will highlight the afternoon session.

“A number of projects will be demonstrated during the field day, including weed control in Xtend soybean and Balance Bean,” said extension weed management specialist Amit Jhala. “New this year for participants to learn about are research projects aimed at incorporating cover crops into corn and soybean cropping systems.”

Certified Crop Advisor Continuing Education Units are available.

There is no cost to attend the field day, but participants are asked to register at http://agronomy.unl.edu/ fieldday.

The South Central Agricultural Laboratory is 4.5 miles west of the intersection of Highways 14 and 6, or 12.4 miles east of Hastings on Highway 6. GPS coordinates of the field day site is 40.57539, -98.13776.