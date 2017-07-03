Expect High Heat Indices after July 4

Convection last week has brought welcome moisture to areas east and south of Grand Island, as several complexes developed on a daily basis from June 24 to 26. Unfortunately, a substantial portion of northern and western Nebraska missed out on these events and a substantial increase in abnormally dry conditions is depicted on last week’s Drought Monitor(Figure 1).

As the ridge from the west builds eastward, models indicate that energy will ride down the front of the ridge and support the development of a convective complex that will push southeastward through the state. This may offer the best chance of moisture for northern Nebraska through next weekend.

If substantial rains in excess of 2 inches fail to materialize, there is a strong possibility that moderate drought conditions will be introduced across portions of the eastern Sandhills and northeast Nebraska next week. The target area for upgrade would be centered at the intersection of the Niobrara and Missouri rivers and southward up to two counties.