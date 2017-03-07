Exeter Feeders and Breeders Celebrate 75th Annual Banquet

Nebraska Cattlemen is excited to help celebrate the 75th annual Exeter Feeders and Breeders Banquet on March 25th, 2017 in Milligan, Nebraska. Exeter Feeders and Breeders is a local affiliate of the Nebraska Cattlemen State Organization.

8:30 a.m. at the Milligan football field parking lot for the Beef Fun Run 5K registration. Racers will take off at 9:30 a.m. Door prizes will be drawn and Beef t-shirts will be given to all participants that register before March 15th while supplies last. The proceeds will benefit the Nebraska Cattlemen PAC as well as the Todd Ricenbaw Scholarship Fund on behalf of the Exeter Feeders and Breeders Association. Registration for the run can be found on the website at www.nebraskacattlemen.org.

After the fun run the Feedlot Tour will leave Milligan at 11:00 a.m. and will return in time for the banquet at 5:30 p.m. Interested parties must contact an Exeter Feeders and Breeders board member to sign up by March 15th .