EPA Solicits Feedback on Regulations for Elimination, Modification | KTIC Radio

BY Washington Insider/DTN | April 17, 2017
Suggestions on regulations should be eliminated or modified are being solicited by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), according to a notice published April 13 in the Federal Register.

Businesses, non-profit groups and others are urged to submit comments on what rules disproportionately impose costs, hurt job creation, are outdated or otherwise are inconsistent with this administration’s recent actions. It is part of Trump’s regulatory reform executive order directing agencies to reduce “unnecessary” federal rules through their newly created task forces.

“Through this notice, EPA is soliciting such input from the public to inform its Task Force’s evaluation of existing regulations,” the notice said. “Although the agency will not respond to individual comments, the EPA values public feedback and will give careful consideration to all input that it receives. EPA will also be conducting outreach on this same topic.” Comments are due to the agency by May 15, 2017.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
