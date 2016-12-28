EPA Extends Comment Period on REGS

EPA has announced it will extend the public comment periods for its Renewable Enhancement and Growth Support (REGS) proposed rule and its proposed denial to change the point of obligation under the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).

The original 60-day comment period on the proposed REGS rulemaking was set to close January 17. According to EPA, it received a joint request for an extension on December 9. That request was filed by the American Soybean Association, Corn Refiners Association, Global Renewable Strategies and Consulting, LLC, Growth Energy, Iowa Biodiesel Board, Iowa Renewable Fuels Association, National Biodiesel Board, National Renderers Association, Renewable Fuels Association, and U.S. Canola Association.

Within the request, the petitioners asked for an extension in order to have more time to evaluate the implications of the REGS rule. The EPA said that in light of the large number of revisions proposed in the REGS rulemaking, it will extend the comment period for 30 days. The new deadline to file written comments is February 16.

EPA also issued a 30-day extension period of the comment period associated with its proposed denial of petitions seeking to change the RFS point of obligation. According to EPA, it received a request from the Small Retailers Coalition on December 13 asking for an extension to allow its members to provide thorough comments and data. In light of the importance of the point of obligation issue, the agency said it will extend the deadline to file written comments.

The comment period, which was originally scheduled to close January 23, will now be extended through February 22.

This now firmly puts both of the matters into the hands of the incoming Trump administration and may serve as one of the first tests or signals from the group on how they will approach biofuels policy.