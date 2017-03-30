EPA Administrator to Cattlemen: “You Care Deeply About Clean, Healthy Environment”

WASHINGTON (March 30, 2017) – U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt addressed cattlemen and women at the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association annual legislative conference today in Washington D.C. In his remarks, Administrator Pruitt said he is working to build a partnership between the agency and the men and women who serve as the stewards of our natural resources.

“In Oklahoma, I saw first-hand that cattlemen care deeply about a clean and healthy environment, because their livelihoods depend on it,” said Pruitt. “Looking forward, we will build a partnership with landowners across the country and create commonsense rules that protect our environment.”

Craig Uden, NCBA president, said he appreciated the candid comments and looks forward to working in collaboration the Administration.

“After eight years of aggressive regulatory overreach, it is reassuring to have an Administrator that wants to work with our nation’s farmers and ranchers,” said Uden. “We are the front line in terms of environmental stewardship. A one-size-fits-all approach to environmental conservation simply doesn’t work, and we look forward to working with Administrator Pruitt to create an environment that incentivizes voluntary conservation and provides the flexibility needed for cattlemen and women to care for their land.”

Pruitt’s appearance at NCBA’s annual legislative conference caps off an action-packed three days during which hundreds of cattle and beef producers stormed Capitol Hill, met with their Senators and Members of Congress about the issues that affect them, got updates from Administration officials, and helped announce the re-establishment of the Congressional Beef Caucus at a Capitol Hill news conference.