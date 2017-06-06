Enhanced Stockmanship and Stewardship Program Kicks Off Regional Sessions in California, Nebraska

A successful Stockmanship and Stewardship program from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association will kick off a new regional series of sessions for cattlemen and women with two-day events in California and Nebraska in June. The sessions, to be held at the University of California – Davis on June 23-24, and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln on June 29-30, will provide cattle handling suggestions and education that will help cattlemen and women improve their bottom lines.

Thanks to support from Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health the program is expanding and enhancing scope of events beyond the successful local events held in the past, according to Chase DeCoite, NCBA associate director for Beef Quality Assurance. After Davis, Calif., and Lincoln, Neb., the tour will continue to Starkville, Miss., and Fort Collins, Colo., before wrapping up in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The sessions are being supported through additional sponsorship from the BQA program, funded by the Beef Checkoff.

“Stockmanship and Stewardship sessions have become ‘must attend’ events for cattlemen and women who want to apply innovative and proven cattle handling strategies on their own operations,” said DeCoite. “These new regional programs will allow us to attract cattlemen from a larger area at a central location.”

DeCoite said well-known and respected clinicians Curt Pate and Ron Gill will continue to be the primary instructors for these sessions, providing demonstrations and hands-on learning experiences that will be entertaining, lively and informative. Pate has been conducting clinics for more than a decade, while Gill is a renowned stockman and animal scientist for Texas Agrilife Extension who captivates his audiences with his credibility and ability to relate as a rancher.

Among the sessions during these events are lessons on horseback cattle handling, chute-side cattle handling, Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training and preventative herd health programs. A nominal registration fee ($50) is charged, which includes all sessions, meals and entertainment.

“These new events will include a variety of educational opportunities for cattle producers,” said DeCoite. “We’ll include input from local extension representatives, industry leaders and government agencies, so the sessions will be sure to cover topics of interest to any cattle producer wanting to improve their bottom lines as well as their cattle handling skills.”

For more information and to find an event near you, visit www.StockmanshipandStewardship.org.