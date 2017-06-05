E85 for Just 85 Cents in Lincoln

Flex fuel vehicle drivers can take advantage of huge savings with E85 for just 85 cents at Pump & Pantry (West O and Sun Valley Blvd.) in Lincoln Thursday, June 8 from 3-6 p.m. Consumers will be limited to 30 gallons and no containers are allowed.

There will be a ribbon cutting at 2:30 p.m. to mark the grand opening of Pump & Pantry’s flex fuel pumps, which now dispense E85 and Clean 88 – a high-octane, cleaner-burning blend of 15 percent ethanol.

The sponsors – Nebraska Ethanol Board, Nebraska Corn Board, Husker Ag and Bosselman Enterprises – will be on site greeting drivers, pumping fuel, and providing giveaways and a limited number of Saltdogs tickets. The Nebraska Danger professional indoor arena football team will also attend to greet fans and fuel vehicles.

The excitement continues at Haymarket Park at 6:45 p.m. when the Lincoln Saltdogs play the Sioux Falls Canaries. Charlie Bosselman, CEO of Bosselman Enterprises, will throw the opening pitch followed by drawings throughout the game to win American Ethanol t-shirts, Saltdogs tickets and baseballs.

One in seven Nebraskans are driving a flex fuel vehicle, which can run on any blend of American Ethanol up to E85 (85 percent ethanol and 15 percent gasoline). Drivers can check their owner’s manual to see if they’re driving a flex fuel vehicle. The vehicle might also have a flex fuel badge on the trunk or tailgate — or have a yellow gas cap.

American Ethanol is a clean-burning, non-toxic, renewable source of octane. Using homegrown, locally-produced ethanol reduces the levels of harmful chemicals in our fuel — and in the air we breathe.