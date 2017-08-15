DuPont to Purchase Granular Inc.

DuPont last week announced that it would buy Granular Inc. for $300 million. The software company provides software management that helps the business side of farm operations, and both parties expect to close the acquisition at the end of the third quarter of this year.

The acquisition gives DuPont ownership of Granular’s Farm Management Software and AcreValue website that together serves 250 farms on two million acres in the U.S., as well as farms in Canada and Australia, according to Farm Journals AgWeb. Granular’s current CEO and founder Sid Gorham will lead digital agriculture at DuPont. Granular will keep its offices in San Francisco and Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.

DuPont will also leverage Granular’s existing partnerships with other agricultural companies.