Dow AgroSciences Announces Launch of Enlist™ Corn for 2018 Planting

Enlist™ corn will be commercially available in the United States for the 2018 growing season. Dow AgroSciences announced the launch today after the Ministry of Agriculture of the People’s Republic of China approved the import of grain produced from corn containing the Enlist trait.

“We are very excited to bring the Enlist system to farmers in the U.S. and Canada,” says Tim Hassinger, president and CEO, Dow AgroSciences. “The feedback on the performance during our Stewarded Introduction has been extremely positive, as growers have been very impressed with both the weed control as well as the formulation advancements we have made, reducing the potential for drift and volatility.

“We appreciate the efforts of the U.S. and China governments under the 100 Day initiative,” says Hassinger. “We look forward to continuing to work with China and their regulatory process for additional trait approvals so we can bring farmers new and much needed technology.”

By enabling the use of in-crop applications of Enlist Duo® herbicide for effective and economical weed control, the Enlist corn trait helps protect yield. The Enlist corn trait will be available as both SmartStax® Enlist and PowerCore® Enlist hybrids, offering an industry-leading package of weed control and insect protection. Growers can begin ordering Enlist™ corn from Dow AgroSciences seed companies, including Mycogen Seeds, Brodbeck Seeds, Dairyland Seed, Pfister Seeds, and Prairie Brand Seed, later this summer. Dow AgroSciences also will license the PowerCore Enlist trait technology.

U.S. farmers applaud availability, benefits of Enlist corn

Weed control challenges have grown steadily worse since the first glyphosate-resistant weeds were discovered in 2001. According to a 2016 Stratus Ag Research study, resistant and tough weeds currently infest more than 100 million acres of American farmland. To meet farmers’ needs for additional weed control solutions, Dow AgroSciences developed the Enlist weed control system.

“Not only are we ready for the Enlist system, we need it,” says Todd Hanten, a farmer from Goodwin, South Dakota, who has grown Enlist corn and applied Enlist Duo herbicide as part of a stewarded program.

“Enlist Duo gives us an additional effective mode of action in corn and works well in conjunction with our current weed management practices,” Hanten says. “We think it’ll be a good fit for our farm.”

Developed for use with Enlist™ corn, cotton and soybeans, Enlist Duo herbicide is designed to manage herbicide-resistant and hard-to-control weeds. A highly anticipated and differentiated solution, Enlist Duo herbicide has been optimized for on-target application using proprietary Colex-D® technology by Dow AgroSciences. Among other benefits, Colex-D technology minimizes the potential for physical drift and provides near-zero volatility. Enlist Duo herbicide is currently registered in 34 states.

Prior to full commercialization, select farmers gained experience with the Enlist system as part of a stewarded introduction of Enlist corn. Iowa farmer Steve Bireline grew Enlist corn and was impressed with how the Enlist system performed on his farm.

“With the Enlist product, you can maximize every acre of farm ground you have and get it into production,” he says. “Enlist Duo really impressed me. With no weed competition, it’s going to let that plant thrive and produce the best yield possible.”