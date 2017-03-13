Disaster Programs Expected To Be Available For Wildfire Relief

KLA members affected by recent wildfires may be eligible for payments through various USDA disaster programs. Ranchers should immediately notify their local Farm Service Agency (FSA) office of livestock, fence and feed losses. Notification can come in the form of a phone call, email or in person.

At this point, the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) is the only standing program available. LIP provides benefits to producers for livestock death losses in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather.

Two other programs are expected to be implemented, but will require USDA authorization. The Emergency Assistance for Livestock Program would provide payments to producers for livestock, feed and grazing resources lost due to wildfires. Cost-share up to 75% will be available to restore livestock fences if the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) is renewed. To get the most benefit from ECP, landowners should contact FSA before rebuilding fence.

The key to qualifying for any of these programs is documenting losses. USDA recommends photographs, video or veterinary records to verify losses. Purchase, production and financial records could serve as additional documentation.

For more information on available programs, click here or call the KLA office in Topeka.