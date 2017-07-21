Dicamba Injury Reports Rise in Nebraska

Questions about potential dicamba injury to soybean, grapes, tomatoes, and other sensitive crops are increasing to Nebraska Extension educators and specialists as the crop season progresses.

While dicamba herbicide has been available for weed control for a number of years, this was the first year that Roundup Ready 2 Xtend (dicamba-tolerant) soybean and new dicamba-based formulations (XtendiMax, Engenia, or FeXapan) were made commercially available in Nebraska. It’s estimated that 500,000 acres of dicamba-tolerant soybean were planted this year in Nebraska.

Dicamba is a phenoxy group herbicide that can result in off-target movement through physical drift, volatility, or temperature inversion. Tank contamination is also an issue if the spray tank is not cleaned properly according to label recommendations. A number of broadleaf crops and plants are sensitive to dicamba, including non-dicamba tolerant soybean, grapes, tomato, watermelons, pumpkins, and several minor vegetable crops raised in Nebraska.

Personal Observations