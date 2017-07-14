CRP Acres Released for Emergency Haying/Grazing

Sarah Beck, County Executive Director for the Cuming County Farm Service Agency (FSA), announces that Cuming County has just been added to the list of counties approved for Emergency Haying and Grazing of CRP (Conservation Reserve Program) acres.

Due to the drought across must of the Northern Plans, FSA has authorized emergency haying on CRP lands beginning July 16 through August 30, 2017 for counties designated as D2 or greater on the U.S. Drought Monitor. In June, Secretary Sonny Perdue authorized emergency grazing of CRP acres in counties designated as D2 or greater on the U.S. Drought Monitor. This authorization includes any county with any part of its border located within 150 miles of a county eligible for emergency haying. With the new drought monitor issued last Thursday, Cuming & surrounding counties are now eligible for emergency haying or grazing.

Beck says the majority of counties in Nebraska are eligible for emergency haying or grazing of CRP acres. Click here to see a map of the eligible counties in Nebraska….. https://www.fsa.usda.gov/programs-and-services/conservation-programs/conservation-reserve-program/emergency-haying-and-grazing/index.

Beck stresses, “CRP participants interested must contact the office BEFORE haying or grazing begins. Not all CRP practices are eligible for emergency haying or grazing.”

There is no CRP annual rental payment reduction for acres grazed or hayed under this emergency authority.

The emergency grazing authority allows for grazing up to 75% of each field or 100% of each field at no more than 75% of the stocking rate. The livestock must be removed by the earlier of the minimum grass height or September 30th. The CRP acres may be leased to an eligible livestock producer.

The emergency haying authority allows for haying 50% of each field and limited to 1 cutting. The haying ends August 31st and the bales must be removed by September 15th. The bales may NOT be sold; however, the CRP participant can rent or lease the haying rights to an eligible livestock producer.

Producers who have questions on any FSA programs should contact the Cuming County Farm Service Agency at (402) 372-2451 Extension 2.