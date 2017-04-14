CPNRD Board to Discuss Possible Changes to Title Search/Transfer Fees

The Central Platte Natural Resource District’s board will consider possible changes on how the District handles title searches and transfer fees at their monthly meeting on April 27, 2017.

The Water Resource Committee will first discuss the current policy; which requires landowners wanting to transfer more than four acres of certified irrigated acres not on the same contiguous tract of land to pay $325. This fee is for the District’s attorney to do a title search to ensure there are no liens on the property. The Committee will discuss requiring the landowner to do the title search and paying a possible fee for the District to file the results with the County Courthouse.

The Committee will take take their recommendation to the board. The board meeting will be held at 2:00 p.m. at the NRD’s office located at 215 Kaufman Avenue in Grand Island, Nebraska.

OTHER ACTION/AGENDA ITEMS

-Nebraska Natural Resources Commission Mick Reynolds, Middle Platte Basin representative, will report.

-Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) Jim Bendfeldt will report.

-Cost Share The board will consider applications through the Nebraska Soil and Water Conservation and CPNRD cost share programs.

-Flood Control Project Jesse Mintken, assistant manager, will give the board a tour of the Upper Prairie/Silver/Moores Flood Control Project; which is currently under construction.