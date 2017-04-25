Court Decision Could Trigger Ammonia Emission Reporting

The District of Columbia Circuit Court of Appeals recently struck down a 2008 Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulation that exempted livestock operations from reporting emissions of certain substances, such as ammonia and hydrogen sulfide, under the Comprehensive Emergency Response, Compensation and Liability Act and the Emergency Planning and Community Right-to-Know Act.

According to the court, EPA lacked the statutory authority to grant such an exemption. If the decision is not appealed, livestock operations could have to start reporting ammonia and hydrogen sulfide emissions from manure as soon as the end of May. Under current EPA thresholds, 100 lbs. per day of ammonia must be reported, which is estimated to be the amount generated from 208 head of cattle.

NCBA and KLA are pursuing both legislative and regulatory relief, as the law never was intended to require reporting of diffuse emissions like those from livestock manure. KLA will provide further updates on the status of reporting requirements as more information becomes available.