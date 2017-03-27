Considerations for Pasture Leases

I do get questions from time to time about pasture leases. It is appropriate to devote one column to common lease arrangements for pastures. The more I do education in the area of leases, the more I realize that each ‘neighborhood’ has a different set of rules for leasing. What I mention here are some of the common thoughts.

The length of the pasture lease is typically 5 months. Leases usually start on May 15 and last until October 15. As you get west of Platte County, the start dates tend to start later, like around June 1 and go until November 1.

Lease terms either ask for rent to be paid by the acre or by the stocking rate which is the cow/calf pair. Per acre leases is a flat amount per acre for the grazing season. The cow/calf pair rate is typically either expressed as $ per month or $ for the grazing season. Per acre charge is more common in eastern Nebraska. Per cow/calf pair rate is more common west of here, especially in the Sandhills.

Current per acre rates in Platte County average $53 per acre with a range of $38 for the low 1/3 quality pastures and $73 per acre for the high 1/3 quality pastures. Current cow/calf pair rates for the Platte County area average $53.70 per pair per month. These rates are the preliminary results from the recent UNL annual Ag Land Survey released in mid-March.

In some cases, I’ve run into situations where the lease is set up on a per head per day basis. This amount is simply calculated by taking a monthly rate and dividing by 30. Know that this payment method for pasture rents is not a legal lease as determined by the USDA. Meaning that the Livestock Forage Disaster Program (LFP) would not be in effect for any pastures rented with this method. Contact Farm Service Agency or our office for more information about the LFP program requirements.

The landlord typically is responsible for fences with this rental rate. In some cases, the tenant provides the labor for fence maintenance and the landlord provides the materials. That is one common arrangement for handling the fencing work that needs to be done. If the tenant is providing labor or materials, it is appropriate for the lease to be discounted by some amount to reflect that work being provided to the landlord.

The tenant usually provides the fertilizer and the noxious weed control. Volunteer tree control, most notably the eastern red cedar tree control, is a landlord responsibility and expense.

One of the most important parts of the lease however, is to make provisions for the unexpected events. One example of such event, was the drought of 2012. The pastures ran out of grass early that year. What provision is there in the lease for such events as drought, hail, flooding, or fire? Both parties need to be protected in such cases. Or, what happens if the well goes bad, or the watering holes go dry? Who will bear the expense of those events?

There isn’t a good data base of common practices to work from to make solid recommendations about how the lease is modified to account for a drought for example. These situations should be discussed and the procedure outlined which can be followed. This should be included in the lease provisions. What the landlord and tenant agree to is always the best lease that you can have.

One last point. Get the lease in writing. There are example pasture leases at the Ag econ web site of the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. Look for the lease agreement forms to download for free at: aglease101.org .

For more information or assistance, please contact Allan Vyhnalek, Extension Educator, Nebraska Extension in Platte County. Phone: 402-563-4901 or e-mail avyhnalek2@unl.edu