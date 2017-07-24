Condition Continues to Lower in Crop Progress Reports

NEBRASKA

For the week ending July 23, 2017, temperatures averaged four to eight degrees above normal, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Measureable rainfall was received in the northern and southeastern parts of Nebraska. Winter wheat harvest was wrapping up for the region. There were 6.4 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture supplies rated 31 percent very short, 40 short, 29 adequate, and 0 surplus. Subsoil moisture supplies rated 24 percent very short, 42 short, 34 adequate, and 0 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 5 percent very poor, 10 poor, 24 fair, 49 good, and 12 excellent. Corn silking was 76 percent, near 78 last year and 74 for the five-year average. Dough was 9 percent, near 11 last year and 12 average.

Soybean condition rated 5 percent very poor, 10 poor, 26 fair, 53 good, and 6 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 79 percent, ahead of 72 last year, and near 75 average. Setting pods was 26 percent, ahead of 16 last year, and equal to average.

Winter wheat harvested was 93 percent, near 90 last year, and ahead of 77 average.

Sorghum condition rated 4 percent very poor, 5 poor, 28 fair, 48 good, and 15 excellent. Sorghum headed was 10 percent, behind 22 last year and 23 average.

Oats condition rated 2 percent very poor, 3 poor, 37 fair, 50 good, and 8 excellent. Oats mature was 96 percent. Harvested was 76 percent, ahead of 63 both last year and average.

Alfalfa condition rated 6 percent very poor, 15 poor, 33 fair, 38 good, and 8 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 96 percent complete, ahead of 90 last year and 83 average. Third cutting was 22 percent, near 19 last year.

Dry edible beans condition rated 5 percent very poor, 12 poor, 25 fair, 41 good, and 17 excellent. Dry edible beans blooming was 58 percent, behind 74 last year, but ahead of 48 average. Setting pods was 12 percent.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 14 percent very poor, 20 poor, 39 fair, 24 good, and 3 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 6 percent very short, 13 short, 81 adequate, and 0 surplus.

KANSAS

Above normal temperatures continued across the State, according to the USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service. Measurable rainfall was received across many counties, but was not enough to overcome the crop stress caused by triple digit temperatures. Moderate drought conditions have moved into a few northern counties. There were 6.6 days suitable for fieldwork. Topsoil moisture rated 9 percent very short, 33 short, 56 adequate, and 2 surplus. Subsoil moisture rated 4 percent very short, 30 short, 65 adequate, and 1 surplus.

Field Crops Report:

Corn condition rated 3 percent very poor, 6 poor, 31 fair, 49 good, and 11 excellent. Corn silking was 72 percent, behind 83 last year, and near 76 for the five-year average. Dough was 8 percent, near 12 last year, and behind 23 average.

Soybean condition rated 1 percent very poor, 6 poor, 38 fair, 51 good, and 4 excellent. Soybeans blooming was 61 percent, ahead of 53 last year and 49 average. Setting pods was 15 percent, equal to last year, and near 12 average.

Sorghum condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 30 fair, 57 good, and 7 excellent. Sorghum headed was 11 percent, behind 25 last year, and near 14 average.

Cotton condition rated 1 percent very poor, 4 poor, 27 fair, 62 good, and 6 excellent. Cotton squaring was 44 percent, behind 52 last year and 59 average. Setting bolls was 8 percent, equal to last year, and near 11 average.

Sunflower condition rated 0 percent very poor, 3 poor, 32 fair, 62 good, and 3 excellent. Sunflowers blooming was 14 percent, near 18 last year and 15 average.

Alfalfa condition rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 28 fair, 62 good, and 4 excellent. Alfalfa second cutting was 97 percent complete, near 93 both last year and average. Third cutting was 49 percent, well ahead of 28 last year, and ahead of 31 average.

Pasture and Range Report:

Pasture and range conditions rated 1 percent very poor, 5 poor, 30 fair, 56 good, and 8 excellent.

Stock water supplies rated 1 percent very short, 6 short, 92 adequate, and 1 surplus.