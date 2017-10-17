Conaway, Rouzer Praise Trump Administration’s Withdraw of Controversial GIPSA Rules

Washington, D.C.— Today, House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) and Livestock and Foreign Agriculture Subcommittee Chairman David Rouzer (NC-07) issued the following comments in response to the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw a controversial Grain Inspection, Packers and Stockyard Administration (GIPSA) interim final rule and take no further action on a complementary proposed rule released in the final days of the Obama administration:

“After nearly a decade of battling partisan and contentious GIPSA reforms, America’s livestock, poultry and packing industries can breathe a sigh of relief. Today’s decision helps restore both Congressional intent and common sense by ensuring American producers have the freedom to market their products without the threat of frivolous lawsuits. I appreciate the Trump administration’s dedication to regulatory reform through the rollback of unnecessary and burdensome regulations like these. I am particularly thankful for Sec. Perdue’s leadership on this effort and look forward to working with him to ensure that other problematic regulations like the organic livestock rule meet the same fate,” said Chairman Conaway. “Excessive regulations with questionable legal backing ultimately lead to a wave of lawsuits and to years of litigation. The withdraw of the GIPSA rule brings years of regulatory uncertainty in our livestock, poultry and packing industries to an end. I applaud the Trump administration, along with Sec. Perdue, for their hard work on behalf of rural America to roll back these cumbersome regulations,” said Subcommittee Chairman David Rouzer.

Collectively, the rules would have made it unnecessary for plaintiffs to show general harm to competition when challenging a packer’s decision to offer premiums to producers through established marketing agreements, going well beyond the statutory language, potentially opening the gates to a flurry of lawsuits from disgruntled producers, and ultimately limiting marketing options and consumer choice.