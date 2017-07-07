class="post-template-default single single-post postid-246420 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
Conaway, Peterson Announce Additional Farm Bill Listening Sessions

BY House Ag Committee | July 7, 2017
Washington, D.C. – Today, House Agriculture Committee Chairman K. Michael Conaway (TX-11) and Ranking Member Collin Peterson (MN-7) announced three additional committee listening sessions, “The Next Farm Bill, Conversations in the Field,” to gather input from farmers, ranchers and stakeholders across the country. Upon announcement of the additional listening sessions, the chairman and ranking member made the following remarks:

“With the farm economy in its worst slide since the Great Depression, producers in every region of the country have important perspectives about what is and isn’t working in agricultural policy. I’m looking forward to taking what we heard in Florida and adding new perspectives as we travel across the country to ensure we craft the strong farm bill our country deserves,” said Chairman Conaway.

“These listening sessions are a continuation of the Committee’s review of farm bill programs and I’m looking forward to hearing directly from farmers and others impacted by the farm bill. Real world examples of what is, and maybe isn’t, working will help better inform Committee members when we begin the task of writing a new farm bill,” said Ranking Member Peterson.

Listening Session Schedule:
July 31, 2017, San Angelo, Texas
Aug. 3, 2017, Morgan, Minn.
Aug. 5, 2017, Modesto, Calf.

Further details related to the listening sessions will be forthcoming.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
