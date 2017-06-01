Conagra Brands Names Mindy Simon Chief Information Officer Names Mindy Simon Chief Information Officer

CHICAGO, June 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ — Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) announced Mindy Simon, vice president of global business services (GBS), has been promoted to chief information officer, effective June 1, 2017. Simon will report to Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer of Conagra Brands, and will succeed Gerrit Schutte, who announced his plans to retire from the company. Schutte will remain with the company until October 2017 to assist with Simon’s transition.

“Mindy is an important part of the Conagra Brands organization, as she possesses deep knowledge of the business. The breadth and quality of her work during her time at the company uniquely qualifies for the CIO role,” said Dave Marberger, executive vice president and chief financial officer, Conagra Brands.

Since joining Conagra in 2000, Simon held a variety of roles in finance and information technology. Her responsibilities included analyzing economic indicators and tracking major commodity markets in finance and in IT, leading technology transformation across the organization. Most recently, Simon led global business services, including customer order management, accounts receivable, accounts payable, data management organization and vendor management organization.

Mindy Simon said, “We have an incredibly talented team and it is an honor to lead the organization. I’m confident that we will continue to deliver great results as we support the evolving needs of Conagra.”

Simon will be based in Omaha, Nebraska. She also serves on the Greater Omaha Chamber board of directors.