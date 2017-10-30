Combine adjustments for downed corn

LINCOLN — As if rain delays weren’t frustrating enough this harvest, a broad swath of southern Nebraska experienced high winds Thursday and Friday, downing corn and leaving 20-60 bu/ac grain on the ground in some areas, reported Jenny Rees, Extension Educator in York County.

Bob Klein, Extension Crops Specialist in Western Nebraska, advised growers to scout their fields to assess the extent of damage when deciding how best to harvest it.

“I’m seeing some fields where the stalk was snapped off above the ear. It looked bad from the road, but the grower should be able to harvest it.”

In some fields it may be beneficial to harvest the field in one direction so the snouts can get under the flattened corn, dead heading from the field end to the beginning to continue harvesting in the same direction.

Checking the fields will also help growers to priorize those areas that are weakened and most likely to go down with snow or more high winds, Klein said.