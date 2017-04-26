Colorado Producer Invited to the White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. — National Sorghum Producers released the following statement in regard to a roundtable meeting held Tuesday with 14 farmers from across the nation, President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and newly confirmed Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

“We are proud of a former sorghum leader, Terry Swanson, who was given a seat at the table as a Colorado cattle rancher with the leaders of our country and the newly confirmed leader of USDA Sonny Perdue. Terry is a truly diversified producer, and he is an outstanding representative of U.S. farmers and ranchers during this historic time in Washington, D.C. This representation of a body of agriculture producers in the White House has not been seen since the 1980s, and the fact these producers received quality time with the President of our country is a positive step forward for agriculture.”

The producers were selected from California, Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Pennsylvania to showcase the diverse nature of the industry and to discuss issues important to agriculture.