Coalition Calls for Less Reliance on Nebraska Property Tax

A new coalition of property owners is calling on Nebraska policymakers to rely less on property taxes and more on sales taxes to finance the government.

The group Reform Nebraska’s Future announced Tuesday that it has collected nearly 12,000 petition signatures calling on lawmakers to act in this year’s session, which begins Wednesday.

Nebraska relies on a combination of income, property and sales taxes to pay for local and state government, but the largest share comes from property taxes which finance local governments. Reform Nebraska’s Future says the state should rebalance the revenue streams, possibly by increasing the sales tax or using revenue from internet sales to offset property taxes.

Mark Fahleson, the group’s chairman, says property taxes should take priority over other tax cuts in this year’s session.