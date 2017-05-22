class="post-template-default single single-post postid-237494 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"
CME Group Plans Changes for Live Cattle Contract Specs

BY CME Group | May 22, 2017
Image courtesy of CME Group
The Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc., based on discussions with market participants and with the USDA, intends to implement amendments to its Live Cattle futures contract to
alleviate delivery capacity constraints impacting the contract
after last trade date.
The Exchange intends to implement the amendments, as quickly as possible, and potentially beginning with the October 2017 expiration, and seeks industry feedback on the roll-out of several
amendments.
You can view the full list by clicking here.
© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
