China Slaps Punitive Tariffs on US Exporters of Livestock Feed

BY Dow Jones | January 11, 2017
China’s commerce ministry said Wednesday that it will start imposing antidumping and antisubsidy duties on U.S. exports of a livestock feed.

Starting Thursday, U.S. exporters of distillers dried grains will be subject to antidumping duties of between 42.2% and 53.7% and antisubsidy rates of between 11.2% and 12.0%, the Ministry of Commerce said in statements on its website.

The decisions will be in force for five years, the ministry said. It announced initial rulings on such tariffs in September.

