China Approves Two New GMO Varieties

China has approved two new GMO crop varieties for import, Dow AgroSciences’ Enlist corn and Monsanto’s Vistive Gold soybeans. They have also approved the renewal on 14 other varieties, according to the Chinese Ministry of Agriculture.

The renewals are for a three-year period to 2020, the ministry said. There are still other varieties awaiting approvals, including a DuPont Pioneer insect-tolerant corn while Dow AgroSciences’ Enlist soybean is also pending approval.

The approvals come on the heels of a pledge by Chinese officials to improve their GMO crop approval process. No timeline has been laid out for any remaining approvals, but some expect they could come in the months ahead.