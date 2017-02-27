CattleFax elects Officers for 2017

Todd Allen, a cattle feeder from Newton, Kan., has been elected 2017 President of CattleFax, one of several new officers elected at the 49th annual business meeting of the organization on Feb. 2, 2017 in Nashville, Tenn.

Allen has been involved in cattle feeding throughout the Central Plains for over 35 years. He has served on several committees and in leadership positions for Kansas Livestock Association, including President. At the national level Allen has served on the Executive Committee for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and has served on various NCBA committees, including Beef Safety, Live Cattle Marketing and Product Science and Technology.

President Elect is Dale Smith, a stocker Operator from Amarillo, Texas. Nick Hunt of Atlantic, Iowa was elected to replace Jamie Willrett of Malta, Ill., representing the Midwest region. Don Quincey of Chiefland, Fla., was re-elected to a four-year term representing the Southeast region.

Other directors currently serving terms for CattleFax are: Pono Von Holt of Kamuela, Hawaii; Mark Frasier of Fort Morgan, Colo.; Jerry Adams of Broken Bow, Neb.; and Jeff Sparrowk of Clements, Calif. Tom Jensen of Omaha, Neb., will continue as Finance Director.