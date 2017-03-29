Cargill Reports Fiscal 2017 Third-Quarter Results

Cargill today reported financial results for the fiscal 2017 third quarter and nine months ended Feb. 28, 2017. Key measures include:

Adjusted operating earnings were $715 million in the third quarter, up 50 percent from $476 million in the year-ago period. Nine-month earnings totaled $2.58 billion, a 55 percent increase over last year’s $1.66 billion.

Net earnings for the quarter on a U.S. GAAP basis were $650 million, up 42 percent from last year’s $459 million. Nine-month net earnings were $2.49 billion, a 5 percent increase year-on-year. In the prior-year period, Cargill realized large gains from business divestitures, which are excluded from adjusted operating earnings.

Third-quarter revenues rose 8 percent to $27.3 billion, for year-to-date revenues of $81.4 billion.

“We had strong results this quarter across our segments, evidence that we are on the right path forward,” said David MacLennan, Cargill’s chairman and chief executive officer. He cited gains in food ingredients, animal protein and industrials, as well as the progress of teams around the company to bring customers the full benefits of what Cargill has to offer. “All 150,000 people who work here are focused on executing at a high level as we serve our markets in an integrated way. We are eager to keep pursuing the opportunities that we are seeing.”

Segment results

With strong improvement over last year, the Food Ingredients & Applications segment was the largest contributor to adjusted operating earnings in the third quarter, with gains in sweeteners globally and plant-based bio-industrials in North America. A favorable product mix in salts for food applications also boosted results in North America, as did seasonal sales volume in deicing products. Cocoa and chocolate earnings rose on the strength of the European business, supported by origination in West Africa. The segment’s Asia-based business rebounded from a challenging year-ago period, lifted by good performance in corn-based starches and sweeteners in China and edible oils in India.

Earnings in Animal Nutrition & Protein rose significantly, lifted by strong performance in animal protein against a weak comparative period. Although below the earnings pace set in the first half, the North American protein business continued to benefit from renewed consumer demand for beef, which pulled more boxed beef and case-ready volume through its supply chain. It also realized steady foodservice demand for egg products. The poultry business gave protein results an additional boost, with higher cooked chicken exports out of Southeast Asia and improved processing yields and fresh chicken sales in Europe. Elsewhere in the segment, third-quarter earnings in global animal nutrition were below the year-ago level. Despite good performance in bulk feeds and premix products in India, Vietnam and other countries, sales volume softened due to competitive pressure in China and Russia, an avian influenza outbreak in Korea, and disruptive or unseasonable weather in other countries.

Origination & Processing earnings slightly lagged last year’s third quarter. The North America-based business remained a large contributor to segment earnings, thanks to steady grain export volumes; oilseed crush volume decreased late in the period as South America approached harvest season. Performance in South America trailed the prior year as the business dealt with reduced farmer selling and slowed processing in Argentina due to excess rain, as well as decreased corn exports out of Brazil due to last year’s drought. In contrast, segment earnings rose substantially in Asia Pacific, boosted by soybean crush activities in China, and grain origination and trading in Australia.

Cargill agreed to sell its 40 percent share in Allied Mills Australia, a flour milling joint venture, to Pacific Equity Partners, a Sydney-based private equity firm with investments in the bakery sector. With regulatory approvals in Australia received, the sale is expected to close early in the fourth quarter. Cargill remains committed to the food and agriculture sector in Australia, where it has played an important role since 1967.