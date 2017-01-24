class="single single-post postid-210729 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-4.12 vc_responsive"
Candidates Sought for Nebraska Dairy Princess Title | KTIC Radio

Candidates Sought for Nebraska Dairy Princess Title

BY Midwest Dairy | January 24, 2017
Candidates Sought for Nebraska Dairy Princess Title
Dawn Klabenes, 2016-17 Nebraska Dairy Princess. Courtesy of Midwest Dairy

The Nebraska dairy community is recruiting candidates to become the 2017-18 Nebraska Dairy Princess. The young woman who holds the title represents dairy farm families and the dairy industry by helping consumers learn more about dairy products and how farm families care for their cows and land. 

The contest judging is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 18, in Norfolk. The deadline for applications isTuesday, Feb. 14, and applications are found at MidwestDairy.com or can be obtained by calling the contest director, Julie Meier, at 308-390-9338 or emailing Julie.Meier@Thrivent.com.

The coronation of the new princess will be held during the banquet at the Nebraska State Dairy Convention Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ramada Inn in Columbus.

The Nebraska Dairy Princess is chosen on the basis of her knowledge and enthusiasm about dairy, personality and communication ability. Both the princess and the runner-up receive scholarships from Midwest Dairy Association, which sponsors the contest and princess program on behalf of Nebraska’s dairy farmers.

Dawn Klabenes, 18, of Chambers is the reigning Nebraska Dairy Princess.

