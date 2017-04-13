Breeding Stock Exports to Mexico Set to Begin

American sheep and goat producers have been looking forward to the time when they can export breeding animals to Mexican customers. The Mexican government recently published the provisions and conditions that will allow exports to begin.

According to a veterinary health certificate that is required for live sheep and goat exports to Mexico, animals must have been born and raised in the country of origin and have been isolated from other animals for at least 30 days prior to export. Animals must also be free from any clinical signs of infectious, contagious or parasitic disease during inspection prior to export. Other conditions state that sheep must be enrolled in a Scrapie Flock Certification Program or must meet specific genotype qualifications.

For more information, visit: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/ regulations/vs/iregs/animals/ downloads/mx_ov_caprine_ breeding_hc_9-26_16.pdf.