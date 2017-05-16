class="post-template-default single single-post postid-236113 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Brazil Shifts Rules on Ethanol as Imports From the US Rise | KTIC Radio

Brazil Shifts Rules on Ethanol as Imports From the US Rise

BY Washington Insider/DTN | May 16, 2017
Home News Crops
Brazil Shifts Rules on Ethanol as Imports From the US Rise

Buyers of imported ethanol in Brazil will have to follow the same capacity and inventory requirements as those that apply to domestic producers, according to a ruling published in Brazil’s official gazette.

The effort is aimed at giving “fair treatment” to importers and producers after a “violent” increase in imports of U.S. ethanol into Brazil, Energy Minister Fernando Coelho.

While Brazilian Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi requested the country impose import duties on U.S. ethanol, Coelho indicated that could prove costly to Brazil.

“I think tariffs could cost us even more in retaliation,” he said, noting his agency would not adopt any other measures to protect the Brazilian ethanol industry despite the requests for such action.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: