BQA Certification to be Hosted During KCA Convention | KTIC Radio

BQA Certification to be Hosted During KCA Convention

BY Kansas Cattlemen Association | October 17, 2017
Photo courtesy K-State Research and Extension
As part of the 19th Annual KCA Convention and Trade Show, KCA will host Dr. Dan Thomson in providing Beef Quality Assurance (BQA) training. The program will begin atÂ 1:00 pmÂ onÂ October 27thÂ at the Meridian Center in Newton, Kansas. The program is proudly sponsored by Farm Credit Associations of Kansas.

BQA does more than just help beef producers capture extra value from their market cattle. BQA also reflects a positive public image and instills consumer confidence in the beef industry. When producers implement the best management practices of a BQA program, they assure their market steers, heifers, cows, and bulls are the best they can be. Today, the stakes are even higher because of increased public attention on animal welfare.

BQA is valuable to all beef producers because it:

– Demonstrates commitment to food safety and quality.
– Upholds consumer confidence in valuable beef products.
– Protects the beef industry from additional government regulation.
– Improves sale value of marketed beef cattle.
– Enhances herd profitability through better management.

The program covers information specific to the needs of today’s cow/calf, stockers, and back-grounding producers, including: up-to-date information on weaning and preconditioning of calves, handling and culling, herd health plans, calf management, humane euthanasia, best management practices, parasite control, animal abuse avoidance, and handling.

For a full schedule or to register to attend the BQA training or any part of the KCA Convention, please visitÂ www.kansascattlemen.comÂ or callÂ 785-238-1483.
