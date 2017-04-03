Bills Introduced to Alter Rules on Commodity Checkoffs

Rules for USDA checkoff programs designed to promote commodities would be altered under a series of bills introduced in the House and Senate March 29.

Prohibiting commodity checkoff groups from contracting with an organization that lobbies on agricultural policy and anti-competitive activity, unfair or deceptive acts, or any act or practice that may be disparaging to another agricultural commodity or product, is the goal of a measure (HR 1753) introduced by Reps. Dina Titus, D., Nev., and Dave Brat, R., Va.

A similar bill was introduced in the Senate (S 741) by Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Mike Lee, R-Utah. Lee also introduced a bill to make participation in the programs voluntary. Measures in both chambers would also require the USDA inspector general and the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to make audits of checkoff program budgets and expenditures available to the public.

“Checkoff programs are not pots of money for corporations to use to attack their political opponents,” Titus said in a statement. “This legislation will ensure that checkoff programs are not picking winners at the expense of the sector of the agriculture community that values animal husbandry.”

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) operates 22 checkoff programs for commodities including pork, eggs and dairy. Producers pay a small fee on each sale, the money going to promote the commodity or pay for research. However, the programs have come under criticism because of their mandatory fees and alleged favoritism toward some businesses.