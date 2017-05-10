BASF Strengthens Partnership with National FFA Organization

INDIANAPOLIS (Wednesday, May 10, 2017/National FFA Organization) – For more than 60 years, BASF has worked with the National FFA Organization to ensure the future of agriculture and agricultural education. Through a generous donation, BASF has worked with FFA to provide FFA members the opportunity to grow into leaders, build their communities and strengthen agriculture.

In 2017, BASF will serve as a Silver sponsor. They currently support state officer programs, delegate programs, the grain production-placement proficiency as well as the Teach Ag program.

“We appreciate that the goals and values of BASF align with FFA and that they see agricultural education and FFA as a critical part of their industry and company success,” said Molly Ball, National FFA Foundation president. “We are thankful for their increased support to become a Silver sponsor.”

“It is our responsibility to help prepare our future leaders in agriculture and provide students and educators with the understanding of how their curriculum is relevant to the work being accomplished in the business community,” said BASF North America Crop Protection Senior Vice President Paul Rea. “This helps them better understand what skills are needed for various careers and learn more about current industry practices. The BASF team is committed to financially supporting FFA and to contributing employee time and expertise. It takes both resources to yield success.”