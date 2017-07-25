Barchart Names Michael Browne as Head of AgriCharts

CHICAGO, IL (AgPR) – Barchart, a leading provider of financial market data and technology, announced Michael Browne has been named head of Barchart’s agricultural division,AgriCharts. AgriCharts provides agricultural information and technology solutions to the agriculture industry. Browne will be responsible for driving innovation, sales and revenue growth while delivering value added services for clients throughout the agricultural supply chain.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to join the AgriCharts team, and lead the organization to the next level of growth. With the skilled and seasoned team, and broad array of high value products and services already in place, as well as a strong pipeline of new offerings in development, the stage is already set for AgriCharts to leave a lasting impression in this market,” says Browne. “We will continue to provide best-in-class service to our grain elevator clients with grain bid management tools, market data feeds, content management and hosting for websites, as well as custom mobile applications,” added Browne.

Browne most recently served at Schneider Electric as the Vice President of Strategic Accounts and Segments where he drove pipeline expansion and new sales growth by identifying and capitalizing on new opportunities namely in agriculture. Prior to this, Browne served as the Vice President of Commodity and Energy Trading at DTN, focusing on DTN’s real-time market data and trading platform DTN ProphetX®. At DTN, Browne worked with major grain companies in the US and abroad, as well as numerous regional grain origination firms, brokers and trading firms. Browne holds a Master of Business Administration from St. Thomas University, Master of Science in Information Systems from Golden Gate University, and a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Minnesota.

“Michael has built a solid reputation in the agriculture industry and will be a tremendous addition to Barchart’s agricultural technology and data division,” says Mark Haraburda, CEO of Barchart. “Through his many years of experience in the ag space, along with his perseverance for growth, we are confident Michael will be a great asset for the future of our firm,” added Haraburda.