Aurora Cooperative Brings E-15 to Aurora, Grand Island and York

Aurora Cooperative is pleased to announce at their A-Stop pumps at Aurora West, Grand Island and York, they will now be providing E15 blended gasoline. E15 is a higher-octane blend consisting of 15

percent ethanol and 85 percent gasoline. The ethanol being used for the E15 blend will be coming directly from PAL(Pacific Aurora, LLC), an ethanol plant in Aurora.

“We are excited to offer locally produced ethanol made from locally grown corn and offer that for consumption in our local communities,” said Chris Decker, COO at Aurora Cooperative. “E15 will allow consumers to use clean burning, environmentally-friendly gasoline and will also help pump revenue back into your local communities by utilizing local farmers’ corn for your local ethanol use.”E15 has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for use in all passenger vehicles model year2001 or newer. Flex-fuel vehicles capable of operating on blends up to E85 (85 percent ethanol) can also use E15 regardless of model year. According to the Nebraska Corn Board’s ethanol facts, the approved group of vehicles forE15 includes more than 80 percent of the cars, trucks and SUVs on the road today.

“It’s encouraging to see the growth in availability and usage of higher blends of ethanol,” said Tim Sheer, Nebraska

Corn Board director and farmer from St. Paul. “Ethanol is a win for the consumer, a win for the environment and a win for Nebraska agriculture. I look forward to fueling my vehicles with clean-burning ethanol as these A-Stop locations.”

According to Growth Energy, a full move to E15 will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by an additional 8 million tons per year – the equivalent of taking more than 1.35 million vehicles off the road. Growth Energy is an organization representing producers and supporters of ethanol who feed the world and fuel America in ways that achieve energy independence, improve economic well-being and create a healthier environment for all Americans.

Aurora Cooperative believes in putting its owners’ equity to work for your farm, your families, your communities and now your ethanol.

