(AUDIO) United States Cattle on Feed Up Slightly

Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 10.9 million head on April 1, 2017. The inventory was slightly above April 1, 2016. The inventory included 7.23 million steers and steer calves, down 2 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 66 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 3.67 million head, up 5 percent from 2016.

Placements in feedlots during March totaled 2.10 million head, 11 percent above 2016. Placements were the highest for March since the series began in 1996. Net placements were 2.05 million head.

During March, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 350,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 295,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 620,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 585,000, 900-999 pounds were 185,000, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 67,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during March totaled 1.91 million head, 10 percent above 2016.

Other disappearance totaled 56,000 head during March, 10 percent below 2016.