(AUDIO) Record Numbers of Western Bean Cutworm in NE

If you have seen more Western Bean Cutworms than normal, you are not alone. The University of Nebraska – Lincoln (UNL) Extension is running black light tests across the state to see insect levels.

“We’ve seen record numbers of moths,” said Jeff Bradshaw, UNL Extension Entomologist located at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center in Scottsbluff. He says it is an important pest of corn and in the top two for dry beans and is encouraging producers to scout for egg masses now.

Even if you have treated fields, Bradshaw says it is important to go back and check that management practices are working. He encourages farmers to reach out to extension if there are any questions.

