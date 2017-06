Since 1978, the smiling face of Steve Waller has been a part of the University of Nebraska’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources. The past 17 has been spent as Dean of the College of Ag Sciences and Natural Resources.

A “Salute to Steve” reception was held yesterday on East Campus at IANR as Dean Waller is stepping down to become the new Director of the Center for Grassland Studies. KRVN/RRN’s Joe Gangwish visits with Steve and reflects on his career.