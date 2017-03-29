class="post-template-default single single-post postid-225342 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) KAAPA Ethanol Celebrates The Ravenna Plant and Expansion | KTIC Radio

BY Jesse Harding | March 29, 2017
KAAPA Ethanol, Ravenna Chamber of Commerce and Governor Pete Ricketts cut the ribbon at yesterday's events. The chamber also gave KAAPA Ethanol their first dollar. RRN photo

KAAPA Ethanol hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for their Ravenna facilities on Tuesday. They purchased the plant after Abengoa Bioenergy filed bankruptcy. KAAPA Ethanol took over operations on October 1, 2016.

Yesterdays event, provided for an opportunity for the community, shareholders and producers to tour the plant and celebrate KAAPA Ethanol’s new purchase. Paul Kenney, chairman of KAAPA Ethanol, said there were 250 to 300 people in attendance.

RRN Photo

Governor Pete Ricketts also attended. He discussed the importance of ethanol to Nebraska and small communities. The Chamber of Commerce presented KAAPA Ethanol their ‘first’ dollar from Ravenna and then proceeded to do a ribbon cutting.

To-date the facility produces 90 million gallons of ethanol a year. This supplies most of the Phoenix area and is also sent to Dallas. They consume 31 million bushels of corn which produces, 160 thousand tons of dried distillers and 400 thousand tons of wet distillers. The wet distillers stays around 90 miles of the facility and dried distillers go to Colorado and Kansas.

Construction is underway at the Ravenna KAAPA Ethanol facility. RRN photo

KAAPA Ethanol, is working on expanding their capacity by 30 percent. “We anticipate that the plant will produce over 120 million gallons (of ethanol),” said Chuck Woodside, CEO of KAAPA Ethanol.

They are currently adding more concrete grain storage. This would provide about additional two million bushels. KAAPA Ethanol is also looking at a place outside for another three million bushels of grain. Updating their technology and processes are also being done.

This is an overview of the construction. Courtesy of KAAPA Ethanol

Interview with Chuck Woodside http://bit.ly/2ohRMVs
Interview with Paul Kenney http://bit.ly/2ohR9ey
Interview with Governor Ricketts http://bit.ly/2nvV5br

