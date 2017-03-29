(AUDIO) KAAPA Ethanol Celebrates The Ravenna Plant and Expansion

KAAPA Ethanol hosted an open house and ribbon cutting for their Ravenna facilities on Tuesday. They purchased the plant after Abengoa Bioenergy filed bankruptcy. KAAPA Ethanol took over operations on October 1, 2016.

Yesterdays event, provided for an opportunity for the community, shareholders and producers to tour the plant and celebrate KAAPA Ethanol’s new purchase. Paul Kenney, chairman of KAAPA Ethanol, said there were 250 to 300 people in attendance.

Governor Pete Ricketts also attended. He discussed the importance of ethanol to Nebraska and small communities. The Chamber of Commerce presented KAAPA Ethanol their ‘first’ dollar from Ravenna and then proceeded to do a ribbon cutting.

To-date the facility produces 90 million gallons of ethanol a year. This supplies most of the Phoenix area and is also sent to Dallas. They consume 31 million bushels of corn which produces, 160 thousand tons of dried distillers and 400 thousand tons of wet distillers. The wet distillers stays around 90 miles of the facility and dried distillers go to Colorado and Kansas.

KAAPA Ethanol, is working on expanding their capacity by 30 percent. “We anticipate that the plant will produce over 120 million gallons (of ethanol),” said Chuck Woodside, CEO of KAAPA Ethanol.

They are currently adding more concrete grain storage. This would provide about additional two million bushels. KAAPA Ethanol is also looking at a place outside for another three million bushels of grain. Updating their technology and processes are also being done.

Interview with Chuck Woodside http://bit.ly/2ohRMVs

Interview with Paul Kenney http://bit.ly/2ohR9ey

Interview with Governor Ricketts http://bit.ly/2nvV5br