(AUDIO) First Confirmed Case of Strip Rust in NE

In Monday’s USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) crop progress update, they rated the Nebraska winter wheat crop as 53 percent good to excellent. Last week, University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL) Extension plant pathologist, Dr. Stephen Wegulo, traveled the state looking at the crop.

“Most of the wheat is in the jointing stage; at least one to two nodes,” said Dr. Wegulo. The crop is lush green and showed little signs of diseases. In exception of the Panhandle of Nebraska. They have two different diseases – wheat streak mosaic and stripe rust.

Tuesday, the Panhandle Research and Extension Center received samples of wheat effected by stripe rust. This is the first confirmed case in Nebraska for the year. Reports had already been received in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Dr. Wegulo encourages producers to be vigilant in regularly scouting fields. He suggests only spraying if rust is found in several different locations within the same field. But, if producers can wait till the flag leaf stage to spray, it would be the most beneficial.

If you have any questions about diseases and management, please contact your local extension agent.

Interview with Dr. Wegulo can be found here http://bit.ly/2o4PMn5.