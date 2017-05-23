(AUDIO) Farm Groups Appose 2018 Proposed Budget

Upon release of the proposed 2018 budget by the White House Tuesday morning, many farm groups spoke out against changes made to different areas.

One area that many of the farm groups are worried about is crop insurance. The proposed budget would cut the federal crop insurance program by $28.5 billion—or roughly 36 percent—by capping the premium subsidy and eliminating the harvest price option.

The White House’s proposed budget also would cut nearly $9 billion from Title I commodity supports, including the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) and Price Loss Coverage (PLC) programs, by reducing the adjusted gross income (AGI) eligibility cap from $900,000 to $500,000.

“Thirty six percent is the most extreme proposed cut to crop insurance I’ve seen in my 40 years on the farm,” Ron Moore, American Soybean Association President said. “This is a program that exists to sustain farmers who suffer catastrophic losses. Coupled with the arbitrary caps the budget would impose on premium subsidies, it’s clear that this budget was written without input from farmers who would be severely affected.”